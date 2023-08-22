AC Milan boss opens up on Divock Origi future amid Sheffield United transfer interest

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has hinted that the Italian giants are open to letting striker Divock Origi leave the San Siro this summer, amid reported transfer interest from Sheffield United. The former Liverpool striker was omitted from Monday’s clash with Bologna, further fuelling speculation about his future.

United are said to have identified Origi as a potential loan target as they look to inject more firepower into their squad after a summer of frustation on the injuries and transfer front. Owner Prince Abdullah recently revealed that boss Paul Heckingbottom has the freedom to sign loan players who earn as much as £100,000 a week, with Origi understood to be one of I Rossoneri’s highest earners.

Origi was noticeably absent from the Milan squad for Monday night’s 2-0 win in Bologna, alongside Alexis Saelemaekers and Fode Ballo-Toure, with Pioli reportedly keen to sign another striker this summer.

“I think we have to let some more players go because I absolutely asked the club to have fewer players,” Pioli said when asked about the trio’s absence, as reported by MilanNews journalist Antonio Vitiello.

“I want players who can play, [who are] happy, available. I don’t want unhappy players who have known since Tuesday that they won’t play on Sunday. “Then, if there’s an opportunity to improve the squad, the club has shown a lot of willingness.”