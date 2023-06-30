Sheffield United are yet to make moves in the summer transfer window but an attacking Swansea City full-back may tempt Paul Heckingbottom.

It's only a matter of weeks until Sheffield United are back in the big time as the Premier League campaign kicks off.

Fans will be counting down the days to August 12 when Crystal Palace come calling at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before then, Blades supporters will be hoping that Paul Heckingbottom can strengthen his squad for the campaign ahead. Here are the latest transfer rumours from Sheffield United.

Sheffield United show interest in Swansea full-back

Sheffield United are preparing to compete with Leeds United to land Swansea City full-back Ryan Manning. The Blades fans are still awaiting new arrivals this summer as the club prepares for a return to the Premier League.

Planet Sport report that Southampton are also interested in the 27-year-old who made 43 Championship appearances for the Welsh side last year. The defender is also a threat going up the pitch, having registered 10 assists in those matches.

Sheffield United could of course offer Premier League football, which Leeds United and Southampton cannot for the upcoming campaign. Although, should the Whites appoint Daniel Farke, Manning could be tempted to join the former Norwich City boss' project.

'He will stay': Nantes President has not spoken to Sheffield United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United fans have been told not to get too excited about a potential move for Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed.

That warning has come from the French club's president himself, who has rubbished reports that the Blades had made contact about signing the £5 million valued forward.

Mostafa Mohamed (L) has been linked with a move to Sheffield United (Image: Getty Images)

The Egyptian scored 11 and assisted five last season as he helped the Ligue 1 side avoid relegation and Paul Heckinbotton was said to be ready to launch a transfer bid for the star.

Nantes President Waldemir Kita not only played down the rumours of Sheffield United's interest, but said that his talisman would not be going anywhere this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad