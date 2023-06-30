Lack of Sheffield United signings so far no cause for concern ... look at 2019/20

Some Sheffield United fans might be a little concerned that there are yet to be any new faces coming through the doors at Bramall Lane.

The transfer window has been open for two weeks now and there is always going to be impatience amongst supporters of any club to see new players holding up the club scarf.

And some Premier League teams have wasted no time in strengthening their squads for the new campaign, with a few of the teams expected to be United’s main rivals in attempting to consolidate a place in the division, already beginning their recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Town, who came up from the Championship along with the Blades by way of the Play-Offs, brought in Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene as their first signing this week.

Burnley have snapped up Dara O'Shea from West Brom and confirmed the permanent signing of Jordan Beyer after his loan spell at Turf Moor last season.

Others are in the same boat at United in having yet to open up the cheque book, while some of the top flight’s big guns are splashing the cash with Mason Mount expected to soon sign for Manchester United and Declan Rice is increasingly likely to join Arsenal from West Ham in just two of the summer’s biggest moves.

The fact that we are now coming into July without a sniff of a fresh face at Shirecliffe will be of no concern of Paul Heckingbottom, who predicted just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades boss said at the end of last season: “Things won’t start moving quickly in terms of players coming in, I don’t think. It will be slower and harder than last time. I know how we managed our recruitment and what we did then. We brought in a player where we needed youth in a position and also one of our own (Anel Ahmedhodzic) but we didn’t need to do too much.”

And it’s not as if the last time United made it into the Premier League it was any different.

When Chris Wilder took the Blades into the top flight, it was July 3 when they made their first signing, when Luke Freeman arrived from QPR, quickly followed soon after by the return to Bramall Lane of Phil Jagielka following is release from Everton. It wasn’t until then that things began to get a bit busier with Callum Robinson, Lys Mousset, Ravel Morrison, Ben Osborn and Dean Henderson all coming in before the month was out.