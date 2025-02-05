Burnley leapfrogged Sheffield United overnight but have fitness issues to contend with.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley manager Scott Parker was unable to provide clarity over injured pair Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho following Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Oxford United.

The Clarets leapfrogged Sheffield United into second by virtue of a superior goal difference following the victory, with the weekend fixture moved forward due to their participation in the FA Cup fourth round. A ninth straight league clean sheet meant Michal Helik’s 33rd-minute own-goal was enough to ensure all three points remained at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But concern resurfaced in Lancashire an hour before kick-off when the team news confirmed two key absentees for Burnley. Brownhill and Koleosho were unavailable for a second game in a row, with the former picking up an issue during last month’s 0-0 draw against Leeds United while the latter suffered a knock in training last week.

“They’re still struggling,” Parker told the Burnley Express of his injured pair. “Browny didn't make it and Luca as well. Luca is not that long I don't think, maybe a week or so. We'll see how we go in the next week to see if he makes the weekend, but maybe it comes a bit early. It’s the same with Josh too.”

Burnley face Southampton in their FA Cup fourth round clash on Saturday before a midweek return to Championship action at home to Hull City. It remains to be seen how long they will be without Brownhill and Koleosho, with the former a particularly significant blow given he is their top-scorer and club captain. Between them, the pair have scored 11 of their side’s 37 league goals.

Like United, Burnley looked to alleviate a number of fitness issues by deepening their squad in January. The Clarets welcomed five new faces through the door including Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards and former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both were named on the bench against Oxford with Shelvey introduced for a turf Moor debut as the clock ticked beyond 90 minutes. The 32-year-old is still slowly building fitness but Parker expects him to have a positive influence on Burnley’s promotion push.

“You see his quality though in training and what he possesses,” the Clarets boss added. “He'll be key for us this year, or for the remaining part of this season. He brings big experience and he definitely has that quality about him as well, so I’m pleased he got some minutes and he helped us see the game out for us a little bit.”

United dropped out of the automatic promotion places following that result at Turf Moor but they can just as easily climb back into second this weekend. Chris Wilder’s Blades return to Bramall Lane after last week’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Derby County, with another newly-promoted team in Portsmouth the visitors to South Yorkshire.