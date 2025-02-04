Daniel Farke's Leeds United transfer excuse will raise Sheffield United eyebrows after window inactivity

Sheffield United were the busiest of the four clubs forming their own mini-league at the top of the Championship in the January transfer window - but their seven arrivals have only really restored some parity with Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley in terms of squad strength. The Blades added five key players to their roster, with two deadline-day wildcards coming into the building with an eye on the future.

The Blades now feel they have a squad capable of going toe-to-toe with their rivals in the promotion race, having done superbly to get in the position they are in with a squad decimated by injuries and at times running on empty. Burnley also added five players in January with Sunderland adding a couple and leaders Leeds United sticking with what they have.

That approach caused some anxiety in West Yorkshire, especially when all those around them were doing business, but Leeds’ squad is already stacked with quality and even without additions should go on to clinch promotion. Speaking today Leeds boss Daniel Farke defended the decision, admitting he “just wants to work for a club who is not buying success.”

"I don't think you should do business [because] the others are doing business," he said. "I'm happy I work for a club doing business in a smart, sustainable way. I just want to work for a club who is not buying success but building success and developing to be successful. I would never have ruled out a lucky coincidence to find a perfect specialist but it didn't turn out to be because not all the boxes were ticked because we either didn't find the right player or the right player was too expensive.

"I totally trust and back my players. This team and this group was good enough to be the best team in the league so far and this was with Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu out for months, Pascal Struijk, Patrick Bamford with injuries. I don't see why we should be scared for the final third of this season. It was clear even before for me."

Some may interpret that “buying success” line as a thinly-veiled jibe at United but even if it is not, Farke’s comments may still raise eyebrows in South Yorkshire - given Leeds have by far the highest wage-bill in the division, with chief executive Angus Kinnear admitting in the summer that his side have “probably one of the highest valued squads in the history of the Championship ... it’s probably the first or second highest wage bill in the Championship.”

That isn’t to suggest that United haven’t spent money either but there can surely be no suggestion that a side that made a profit in their summer transfer dealings and had to sell before they could sign players from Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough are “buying success.” It’s an accusation that’s been levelled at the Blades from elsewhere all season and laughed off routinely by manager Chris Wilder. But it’s a narrative that probably won’t go away as the promotion race approaches its final straight.