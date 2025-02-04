Sheffield United host their Championship promotion rivals at Bramall Lane next week.

Sheffield United’s Championship promotion rivals Middlesbrough have confirmed the sale of Emmanuel Latte Lath to Atalanta United with reports of a record-breaking fee.

Latte Lath has swapped the Riverside for stateside after bagging an impressive 11 goals in 29 Championship games so far this season, with his move signed off before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline. Middlesbrough confirmed his exit on Tuesday afternoon for what is believed to be a club-record £22.5million sale.

That would see him become Boro’s most expensive ever sale, eclipsing the £18m Wolverhampton Wanderers paid for winger Adama Traore back in 2018. It is also the biggest transfer fee ever paid by an MLS outfit.

A Middlesbrough statement read: “Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath has joined MLS side Atlanta United. The Ivory Coast international completed the formalities of his switch after the two clubs agreed what is a record deal for both the MLS and for Boro. The 26-year-old has been with Boro for 18 months and scored 29 goals in 67 appearances after joining the club from Italian outfit Atalanta.

“He had 11 goals to his name this season, including a hat-trick in the 6-2 win at Oxford United in November. One-time Boro goalkeeper Brad Guzan is on the roster at the MLS club along with ex-Newcastle United man Miguel Almiron. Manu departs with the best wishes of everyone at MFC and we wish him well for the future.”

Latte Lath has proven to be a thorn in United’s side this season, scoring the only goal as Middlesbrough won 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium in October. But following his big-money exit, the 26-year-old will not be around to repeat that trick when Michael Carrick’s side head to Bramall Lane next Wednesday.

The play-off hopefuls, who currently sit in seventh and are behind West Brom only on goal difference, have already confirmed the six-month loan signing of Kelechi Iheanacho on deadline day. The former Leicester City man will replace Latte Lath in the Boro squad for next week’s trip to South Yorkshire but head coach Carrick has already warned against those expecting him to be a direct replacement.

"We’re delighted to get Kelechi in,” Carrick said of his striker signing. “His quality is pretty obvious and he knows what it takes to be successful at this level from last year. He played in the Premier League for a number of years. He’s a quality, quality player and we’re really happy to have him.

“He’s not a replacement [for Latte Lath]. It’s never one player for one player. It’s a collective responsibility. Tommy [Conway] has scored a good number of goals when he’s been fit this season - good minutes per goal ratio. We’ve got enough throughout the frontline - creating goals, scoring goals. That’s not the issue of why we aren’t getting enough points.”

Iheanacho was forced to watch from the sidelines on Monday night as Middlesbrough lost 3-2 at home to Sunderland, having not been registered in time to feature. Carrick’s men looked set for a hard-earned point before Ryan Giles’ comical late own-goal on 87 minutes.