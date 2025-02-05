Hands-on Sheffield United owners make presence felt in another key area as Chris Wilder welcomes marginal gain

They had plenty of time to think about their plans for Sheffield United as their takeover bid dragged on and on - but Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy have made a generally positive impression since officially receiving the keys to Bramall Lane. The American co-owners, who have since opened up their ownership group to other figures, backed boss Chris Wilder in the recent transfer market with five incoming players.

They also brought in two unknown youngsters as part of an AI-led recruitment project with an eye on the future and although they are yet to discuss their plans for the Blades’ future with reporters, preferring instead to update supporters with public statements via their PR company, they have also offered their expertise in different areas of the club.

Eltoukhy, for example, has a medical background and co-founded the Guardant Health biotech company which hopes, according to its website, to “conquer cancer with data.” But rather than act as an absent owner from the States Eltoukhy has instead played an active role at United so far, taking part in a Zoom call with chief executive Stephen Bettis an the club’s medical department to discuss best practice on the health front.

“They're not just here to sit in the background; they're hands-on owners,” said boss Chris Wilder. “I should imagine from their success in the business world, they're here to put people in place to do their jobs. think we've got 12 or 13 in the medical department at the moment and we're undercooked in that.

“There's a hell of a lot of work in that, driving it forward. There's some good things that have happened and a lot of good work that's gone on but we need to revamp and push those numbers forward. The owners have been very keen to do that in that department and lighten the load on certain people and put that department in a better place.”

That work follows the new owners’ pledge, soon after taking control of the Blades from Prince Abdullah, to improve all areas of the club. United have struggled in previous seasons with a succession of training-ground injuries while they were heavily exposed in the Premier League last season in terms of their fitness. United are keen to improve in that department and also stay abreast of medical advancements to give themselves every chance of success on the field.

“You have to have players that are up to the job, from a medical point of view,” Wilder added. “I don't see many players playing 38 games a season [in the Premier League.] I still have in my head Bournemouth away [a 2-2 draw when the hosts equalised in injury time] where it was like a scene from Saving Private Ryan.

“I remember everyone on the floor at the end and Bournemouth running over the top of us. The game has changed, and there are more injuries from everywhere. You still want to keep those injuries to an absolute minimum, and then you talk about recovery time and the speed of getting them back. So you still want experts to give us the one per cent edge over our opposition, and it’s something we'll definitely utilise.”