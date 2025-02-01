"Comfortable," "Slowed the game..." - Sheffield United player ratings from hard-fought Derby County victory

Sheffield United kept pace with league leaders Leeds United with a battling 1-0 victory away at Derby County this afternoon. Ben Brereton Diaz got the goal in the second half to settle a game of low quality, to heap the pressure on Rams boss Paul Warne.

The Blades handed immediate debuts to new signings Hamza Choudhury and Harry Clarke after they arrived at Bramall Lane in the week, while midfielder Vini Souza made a welcome return from his hamstring injury after a spell on the sidelines.

Here’s how we rated United’s players at Pride Park...

Michael Cooper 6

A comfortable afternoon for the United goalkeeper, whose main body of work was collecting comfortable headers and long-range shots that he would gobble up in his sleep.

Harry Clarke 7

Straight in at right-back in place of Alfie Gilchrist after signing on loan from Ipswich earlier in the week and showed the attacking threat he will bring to the Blades with a good driving run down the right in the first half, before he intelligently cut the ball back to find the run of Brewster in the middle.

Looked composed all afternoon and defensively solid too as he got 90 minutes under his belt - coming into his own later on as he blocked a well-struck shot with his face and then won a couple of great headers in the middle

Anel Ahmedhodzic 7

Had a real old tussle with Jackson at a set-piece which earned a talking-to for both men from referee Nield but it was his only misstep of the afternoon. A real display of class from the Bosnian who used every ounce of his experience to outmuscle his man on numerous occasions

Picked out Brereton Diaz with a great pass which deserved a goal before the striker took it down beautifully but knocked it over the bar, with the referee blowing for either a foul or handball soon after, before two good bits of defending helped protect Michael Cooper as Derby looked to test the United goalkeeper. Excelled himself later on with a diving header before he blocked the resulting shot on the floor as it threatened to potentially bobble past Cooper. Commanding

Made a welcome return to his natural position after a spell as an emergency central midfielder and was solid at left-back, doing just enough to prevent Salveson getting a header on target as he rose highest to head Osborn’s cross towards Cooper’s goal. United didn’t win a corner until two thirds through the game but his delivery was still a threat on that left foot

Vini Souza 7.5

Back in the side from the start after his recent hamstring injury and played a little further forward with Choudhury. Showed exactly what United have been missing in recent weeks with him missing as he dominated midfield alongside Choudhury and cramped up later on after an all-action display. His only misstep was a booking which the ref indicated was for waving an imaginary yellow card - although a baffled Souza clearly didn’t agree

Hamza Choudhury 8

The other debutant in the Blades XI after arriving on loan from Leicester and also gave a glimpse of what he’ll bring to this United side, a real commanding presence who does the simple things well in winning the ball and passing it on.

His arrival also freed up Souza a little bit to be a little bit more adventurous and one move between the two almost paid dividends when Souza made a good give-and-go run but Choudhury’s pass was overhit, perhaps a sign of a little bit of rustiness. But he earned a real roar of appreciation from the Blades fans in the corner behind him as his strength won a goal-kick under some pressure

Ben Brereton Diaz 8

Started on the right of attack for United rather than the left and had a great chance early on to break the deadlock when Robinson picked him out but the effort went over the bar, with the ref’s whistle - for whatever he saw - sparing the forward’s blushes a little. He looked to break away from goal a bit earlier and the attack was stopped by the hand of Forsyth, with somehow the referee and his assistant both missing a moment that 20-odd thousand others couldn’t miss. Got on the scoresheet eventually later on when his perfectly-timed run was met by a low cross from Cannon

Callum O’Hare 6

Lined up out on the left and had a couple of bright moments on the ball but on other occasions slowed the game down a tad when United looked to break, which allowed Derby to regroup. Couldn’t quite get into the game and was replaced later on by Campbell

Had United’s best legitimate chance of the first half when Clarke cut back into his path but his shot flew the wrong side of the post, with Derby debutant Clarke sliding in to potentially put off the striker as he pulled the trigger. He did well to keep the move alive just before the Blades’ opening goal. Replaced by McCallum later in the game

Tom Cannon 7

The striker retained his place after a quiet debut last week at home to Hull and couldn’t get in the game too much in the first half of a game low on quality on both sides but he did brilliantly just after the restart when he dropped his shoulder and left his man behind before squaring superbly for Brereton Diaz to tap home.

Considering his price tag and everything else you’d have understood if he had more than half a mind on shooting himself from a difficult angle but instead he made the right decision with an unselfish cross and it paid off for the Blades and sent their away fans into raptures. He made the wrong decision soon after though when he shot over the bar with Rak-Sakyi free on the right - but if it had flown into the top corner we’d not have mentioned the option to the right. Made way for Peck late on

Subs: Tyrese Campbell 6

Came on for O’Hare and looked busy as he partnered Cannon up top. Also used: Rak-Sakyi, McCallum, Peck