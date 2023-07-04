Burnley have agreed a £15m fee for a young Manchester City goalkeeper also linked with Sheffield United this summer, as both sides prepare for life back in the Premier League after promotion from the Championship.

The agreement could reach as high as £19m including add-ons for 20-year-old Trafford, currently on England duty at the U21 European Championships. Trafford is yet to play in the Premier League and has spent two seasons on loan in League One but was linked with the Blades and Burnley this summer after their respective promotions, with suggestions he may be available for a bargain fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those reports now appear wide of the mark with Burnley agreeing a £15m fee, which would have represented most of the budget at Paul Heckingbottom’s disposal for permanent signings this summer. City are understood to have protected their interests by inserting sell-on and buy-back clauses into the deal for Trafford, who will be the second goalkeeper Burnley have signed this summer.

United are still waiting for their first breakthrough in the transfer market this summer following promotion, but are thought to have consolidated their interest in Hacken’s winger-turned-striker Bénie Traoré, who has set the Swedish top-flight alight with his early-season form. United are also known to be searching for midfield reinforcements as well as left-sided defenders, after the departures of Enda Stevens and Jack O’Connell and with contract talks with Jack Robinson seemingly at an impasse.

Robinson was not part of the United group that returned to pre-season training on Monday morning, after a contract offer was tabled earlier this year. With Ciaran Clark returning to Newcastle, and subsequently being released, and Rhys Norrington-Davies sidelined, United have no fit and senior left-sided centre-half as things stand, with the season opener at home to Crystal Palace less than six weeks away.

Advertisement Hide Ad