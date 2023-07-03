Sheffield United may be set to miss out on a 51-goal striking starlet they have previously been credited with an interest in, as their Yorkshire rivals Leeds United reportedly closed on sealing his highly-coveted signature. The Star reported last September that Leeds were rivalling the Blades for the signing of Aberdeen’s teenage striker Lewis Pirie, who scored 51 goals for club and country last season, and is understood to be close to a move to Elland Road.

United’s Premier League rivals Brighton had also kept a close eye on the teenager, who the Dons hoped to sign to a professional deal when he turns 17 in January. Aberdeen’s academy has already produced star names including Calvin Ramsay, who joined Liverpool, and Lancelot Pollard, now of Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pirie looks set to become the next big thing to come from the Pittodrie academy, with boss Barry Robson - himself a former Blades player - desperate to keep hold of his services. But he has reportedly moved closer to the exit door to join Leeds, fresh from their relegation to the Championship last season, with Aberdeen due a compensation fee when his anticipated exit is confirmed.

A six-figure fee has been mooted should Leeds complete the signing of a player linked with United before their transfer embargo was imposed in January. That block, which was later lifted, scuppered hopes of signing young starlets including Ethan Brierley and Silko Thomas, who has since been released by Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Leeds, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has knowledge of Scottish football from his time in charge of Hibs and was keen to see United bolster their academy ranks after the high-profile departures of Will Lankshear and Kylan Midwood last season, to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City respectively.

United will continue to scour the UK for top young talent that they feel they can bring in and develop, to help their aims of becoming a self-sufficient club. But it looks like any hopes they may have had of signing Pirie are about to be dashed as Leeds look to tie up a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad