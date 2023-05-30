Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee will feature at the forefront of Sheffield United’s pitch to potential loan signings and their parent clubs this summer, whether they return to Bramall Lane or not.

The midfielders excelled with Paul Heckingbottom’s side last term after arriving on season long deals from the Premier League title winners, prompting coaching staff at both the Randox Health Academy training complex and the Etihad Stadium to declare their moves as roaring successes.

As The Star revealed during the immediate aftermath of United’s promotion from the Championship - an achievement which, coupled with Leeds’ relegation from the top-flight, makes them Yorkshire’s only elite level club - Heckingbottom, together with his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester, has prepared a special presentation for potential new signings. Highlighting the “special” experience of competing at a stadium the 45-year-old insists is one of the most atmospheric and historic in the country, given the relationship he has cultivated between his squad and its supporters, it also outlines the huge strides forward Doyle and McAtee made in their careers during a campaign which saw them make a combined total of 81 appearances and score 13 goals. Given the limited budget he has been handed by United’s board of directors, meaning he is again expected to be active in the temporary transfer market, the second part of the recruitment brochure Heckingbottom has complied is designed to be of particular interest to youngsters attached to other PL outfits who will be offered the chance to use placements in South Yorkshire as springboards into their own employers’ starting elevens.

City were so impressed by McAtee’s development under Heckingbottom’s tutelage that they are set to award the 20-year-old an improved and extended contract.

“I think we’ve shown that we can provide the right environment,” Heckingbottom said. “City, we know, are really pleased with how things have gone. We’ve worked closely with them throughout and, I think it’s fair to say, everyone has got out of it exactly what they wanted.”

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee (right) excelled after joining Sheffield United on loan: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Ideally, the United manager would like to bring McAtee and Doyle back to United next term. PL rules dictate that, in order for that to happen, at least one must be purchased outright with Doyle, given City’s playing style under Pep Guardiola, the most likely target. The England under-21 international has publicly stated he would “love” to rejoin United, without explicitly stating whether that would be on a permanent basis or not. But a deal could be difficult to broker given his present salary, although Doyle has gone on record to suggest he now wants to feature regularly at senior level rather than play a supporting role.

McAtee, who turned down the chance to join City’s sister club Girona in order to represent United, is known to have attracted interest from the likes of Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion following his performances for United; both of whom have qualified for Europe.

City have no interest in selling McAtee, preferring instead to monitor him in training before deciding whether to loan him out again.

Manchester City's Tommy Doyle has admitted he would "love" to return to Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage