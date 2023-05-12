The midfielder, who helped Paul Heckingbottom’s squad win promotion from the Championship having arrived on loan from Manchester City, is scheduled to rejoin Pep Guardiola’s side after completing his season long agreement.

But if a deal between the two clubs can be brokered, Doyle would be happy to return and help United try and establish themselves in the Premier League.

“Listen, I can’t stand here and say to you what’s going to happen,” he said. “I love the place and I would love to come back. I’ve got a special bond with the club and the fans so we’ll see what happens. But yes, of course I would love to come back.”

Tommy Doyle would love to come back to Sheffield United next season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Doyle, an England under-21 international, made 38 appearances for United and scored four goals as they finished second in the table behind leaders Burnley and also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The last of his four goals secured that visit to Wembley but, after being paired with City, neither Doyle nor his fellow loanee James McAtee were also to feature.

Heckingbottom has indicated that he would love to work with the duo again, revealing that officials at the Etihad Stadium are delighted with the progress they have made since moving to South Yorkshire. However PL rules dictate that in order for that to happen, at least one must be signed on a permanent basis.

Speaking before yesterday’s open top bus parade and civic reception to celebrate United’s achievement, Doyle would not be drawn on whether he would be prepared to leave the club both his grandfathers represented with distinction or prefer another temporary placement.

But he made no secret of the fact that United now have a “special place” in his heart, after emerging as one of the most influential members of a team which secured its place in the top-flight with three matches to spare.

Sheffield United players on an open top parade bus during the celebrations in Sheffield City Centre: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

“Today, I’ll just enjoy it and see what happens,” he said. “For now, it’s all about celebrating. I’ve always been the same player. But I feel I know the game better now, because of how the staff and the rest of the lads here have treated me. Brilliant, really.”