Sheffield United’s promotion to the Premier League can serve to remind the rest of the world about South Yorkshire’s importance to English football, Paul Heckingbottom has told The Star.

Despite being acknowledged as the birthplace of the modern game, the region does not enjoy the same global profile as areas such as London, Manchester and Liverpool which all boast established top-flight teams.

But Heckingbottom hopes that could be about to change, with United acting as standard bearers for a county which also sees two more of its representatives - Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley - meet in the League One play-off final today.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants the world to understand South Yorkshire's footballing heritage: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting upon his squad’s achievements last term, which as well as a second placed Championship finish also included an FA Cup semi-final appearance, Heckingbottom said: “It’s an under-recognised region but one that’s very close to my heart. And it’s an important region, with a huge passion for football.

“Everyone in it has done well,” the United manager added. “Rotherham achieved their goal, which was staying up. I know Doncaster finished mid-table (in League Two) but they’ll come again and improve with the people there and obviously it was very interesting in League One. We achieved our goal too, which was getting into the Premier League. For us, it was a brilliant season which also included getting to Wembley as well and having a great experience there.”

Sheffield, where the rules which govern the sport as we know it were essentially devised, is also home to the world’s oldest club, its oldest ground and its oldest derby fixture. Bramall Lane, United’s home stadium, is the oldest still in use hosting professional football. It is also one of only two grounds in the country, the other being The Oval, to stage an England international, a Test cricket match and also an FA Cup final having hosted the 1912 replay between Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion. However, Sheffield was overlooked in favour of first Preston and then Manchester as the venue for the National Football Museum.

Sheffield United home, Bramall Lane, has a key place in English football history: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“At The Star football awards, everyone who received one got a mention and that tells you about the quality of the people here,” Heckingbottom said. “I could have sat for hours with so many that I knew.”