Longest serving Championship managers: Sheffield Wednesday & Sheffield United bosses' reigns compared to rivals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 18th Sep 2024, 18:00 BST

United and Wednesday have experienced contrasting fortunes during the early weeks of the new Championship season.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday both ventured into the new Championship season with high hopes of success.

In their first full season under head coach Danny Rohl, the Owls hoped to build on the momentum gained by a successful battle against relegation and push themselves up the second tier table after a hectic summer transfer window. However, as it stands, ahead of Saturday’s visit to Luton Town, Wednesday sit just above the relegation zone after a difficult start to the season.

For United, it was all about battling back from the relegation they suffered from the Premier League last season and they have made a promising start. Last weekend’s 2-0 win at Hull City took the Blades into the play-off places and Chris Wilder’s will hope to further boost their promotion push with a home win against Derby County on Saturday.

With Wilder and Rohl working hard to push their sides forward, we look at how long both managers have been in charge of their clubs compared to their rivals across the Championship.

No current manager

1. Stoke City

No current manager

Time in charge: 29 days

2. Paul Heckingbottom - Preston North End

Time in charge: 29 days

Time in charge: 2 months, 13 days

3. Scott Parker - Burnley

Time in charge: 2 months, 13 days

Time in charge: 2 months, 18 days

4. Johannes Hoff Thorup - Norwich City

Time in charge: 2 months, 18 days

