Oliver Arblaster enhancing Sheffield United reputation by the game as Chris Basham makes bright future prediction

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, may be keen to avoid saying much more about Blades star Oliver Arblaster - but he is rapidly becoming one of the big talking points at Bramall Lane. The 20-year-old is establishing himself as the skipper of his boyhood club in Jack Robinson’s absence, and was the feature of attention by Sky Sports in the build-up to Friday night’s win at Hull City.

In an ironic twist the display from United’s two midfielders, Arblaster and Vini Souza, was one of their less influential ones with the ball but the Blades still rolled up their sleeves with a professional display, for a 2-0 win which continued their unbeaten start to the season and briefly sent them third in the Championship table before the rest of the division played catch-up over the weekend.

Few players have ever managed to cement themselves as key parts of the United machine having played so few games - barring illness or injury, Arblaster will make his 18th league start in Blades colours this weekend against Derby County - which is testament both to how Arblaster has been handled, and his own mentality of not getting carried away.

This humble and level-headed 20-year-old is living the dream at his boyhood club, but he is there on merit. Only top scorer Gus Hamer has netted more than his two goals - Hamer taking his tally to three with the opener at Hull - while Arblaster went into that game leading the Blades in chances created and successful passes. One man who has seen Arblaster’s rise first-hand is former Blade Chris Basham, who was at Bramall Lane when Arblaster was first introduced to first-team level at just 16 years old.

Since then Arblaster’s development took a huge leap with six months on loan at Port Vale in League One, before he returned to United and had the second half of last season in the Premier League - impressing against the likes of Chelsea and captaining the Blades for the first time away at Old Trafford against Manchester United. The word “meteoric” doesn’t really seem to do justice to Arblaster’s rise but Basham, now beginning a career in punditry, said on Sky Sports: “It doesn't surprise me at all.

“He's been in and around the first team since he was 16 years old, so he's always been there or thereabouts and with good professionals. He went on loan and learned his trade and the manager had belief in him, gave him the armband at times and he's got the respect of the dressing room and the manager as well. That's great to have.

“He's brought goals to his game this season and everything he's done so far has been top-class. He's got a bright future ahead of him, he keeps his feet on the ground and it's great to see. The manager probably had a little chat in pre-season and said go and get us a few goals and he's got two already, so fair play to him. And I wish him all the success in the future.”