Sheffield United’s bid to return to the Premier League has got off to a solid start after Chris Wilder’s men emerged unbeaten from their first five games of the Championship season.

The Blades have taken maximum points from meetings with Preston North End, Watford and Hull City and claimed a share of the spoils in draws with Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City to sit in sixth place in the second tier table ahead of Saturday afternoon’s home game with Derby County.

Wilder’s men have not quite hit their stride but the fact they lie just four points shy of leaders West Bromwich Albion should be a positive for supporters as they look to get behind their side in their bid to make an immediate return to the top tier.

But what are United’s chances of claiming promotion? We take a look at the latest odds as all eyes turn towards Saturday’s home clash with Derby County.

