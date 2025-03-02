Sheffield United closed the gap on their Championship promotion rivals on Saturday.

Daniel Farke has warned against his Leeds United side becoming ‘overconfident’ after throwing away a lead to draw 1-1 at home to West Brom.

Leeds missed the opportunity to pull eight points clear of Sheffield United on Saturday lunchtime, with West Brom’s Darnell Furlong cancelling out Junior Firpo’s headed opener. The left-back scored inside nine minutes as Farke’s side looked set for another comfortable afternoon at Elland Road, but things got nervy as they faltered.

United duly closed the gap on league leaders Leeds to just three points after winning 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers, with the title race far from over despite recent overwhelming praise for the West Yorkshire club. And reflecting on two points dropped, Farke suggested his stars were feeling a little too comfortable at 1-0 up on Saturday.

Farke’s Leeds warning

"I've addressed it straight away in the dressing room that you take also the experience," he told the Yorkshire Evening Post. "We spoke a lot even before this game that it's important that we start on the front foot. But to be honest, I'm not sure how often it was since I took over the regime, but the feeling is, whenever we go and lead, we never lose the game. And normally we always win it.

"Obviously we're used to winning games, especially home games and of course we want to win so of course you're a bit disappointed. But sometimes you have to live with a draw. I was a bit nervous after many emotional games, big wins and a quick turnaround if we would be on it.

“From the first second we were [on it], scored a fantastic goal and had good situations to bury the game. The second danger was lurking a little bit. You have to invest so much and be at your best in recent games, then sun is shining, everyone in a good mood and you score early and think thank God it's an easier game. We allowed ourselves to enjoy ourselves a bit, went for the most complicated pass, went into duels and invested just 98 per cent and then a good side like West Brom is able to get a foot back into the door.

“Of course it was a bit lucky they equalised out of a set-piece with a great header, but you could see it coming. We didn't fight with the knife between the teeth, concentrated to be there with a tidy pass. We played a bit overconfident. By doing this we lost a bit the dominance and control and they probably deserved to equalise.”

Leeds had been virtually crowned as champions by many following Monday’s 3-1 comeback win at United, their second such victory against a direct promotion rival in the space of a week, but the gap down to second is now just one game and a superior goal difference. Chris Wilder’s side can even pull level with their Yorkshire rivals when they host Preston on Saturday, with Farke’s side not due at Portsmouth until Sunday.