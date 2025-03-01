QPR boss bemoans finishing but rejects financial excuse after his side were beaten by promotion-chasing Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A frustrated Martí Cifuentes insisted he was “proud” of his QPR players despite seeing promotion-chasing Sheffield United puncture their good record at Loftus Road this afternoon. The hosts had won seven of their last eight games on home soil before the Blades’ 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Tyrese Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side didn’t let United have things all their own way, though, seeing a goal ruled out in the first half for offside and forcing United goalkeeper Michael Cooper into a string of fine saves. They set up a nervy finale when Michael Frey finally found a way past Cooper from the penalty spot but United stood firm from there to bag another big three points in their push for the Premier League.

QPR had twice the number of shots at goal as United, with 16, but only four were on target - again double United’s tally of two. The hosts also enjoyed more touches in the opposition box than United and edged the possession count, but the only statistic that counted at the end was QPR 1, United 2.

“I fully think we created enough chances to score, but that's the reality of football,” said the Spaniard. “It's about quality, not quantity. They got a really good second goal but we could have done better with both of the goals. I think the team performed at a high level but we were up against a high-quality side who had two or three moments which decided the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cifuentes refused to blame United’s perceived financial advantage in the form of parachute payments for their cutting edge - perhaps wisely, considering the goalscorers were a loan player and a striker the Blades picked up on a free from Stoke City in the summer.

“It'd be easy for me to say that but that’s football,” he added. “It doesn't matter if you create 20 chances and don't score or create two and score two. I feel very proud of my players, I thought we were dominant for many moments of the game and really pushed a team that's the best team in the league away from home, and are and pushing to get back in the Premier League.

“It's a club that has this financial strength, as their winter window showed, but the two goals were the only situations I really remember apart from when we were pushing. Cooper was really good at defending the goal and made many good saves. We're here to win games, no matter what. But when I look back at the game, I think we performed at a high level.”