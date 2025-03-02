Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have both been left frustrated by time-wasting in the past.

Footballing lawmakers the International Football Association Board (IFAB) have confirmed a major rule change that will affect Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday from next season onwards.

IFAB confirmed in the aftermath of its 139th Annual General Meeting, hosted by the Irish FA, that goalkeepers will be penalised by concession of a corner kick if they hold onto the ball for longer than eight seconds. At present, Law 12.2 states a goalkeeper has six seconds to release the ball before an indirect free-kick is awarded to the opposing team.

It is a rule referees rarely act upon, with both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday frustrated in the past as opponents look to waste time and kill momentum. It remains to be seen how strict officials will become but confirmation of a significant rule change would suggest such tactics are being stamped down on.

Once the rule change comes into play, referees will allow eight seconds for a goalkeeper to distribute the ball, with a visual five-second countdown to help, while failure to restart open play will lead to a corner kick being awarded. The change will be implemented on July 1, meaning for United and Wednesday it will impact them from the 2025/26 season onwards.

Rule change confirmed

An IFAB statement read: "After trials have shown a major positive impact where goalkeepers have been holding onto the ball for too long, The IFAB has unanimously decided to amend Law 12.2. The amendment means that if a goalkeeper holds the ball for longer than eight seconds (with the referee using a visual five-second countdown), the referee will award a corner kick to the opposing team (rather than the current indirect free kick for more than six seconds)."

IFAB are international football lawmakers and so the rule change is expected to come into play across the Premier League and EFL, with United and Wednesday to be impacted whatever division they are in. Chris Wilder’s Blades currently have a strong chance of winning Championship promotion, with Saturday’s 2-1 win at Queens Park Rangers closing the gap on Leeds United, who drew 1-1 at home to West Brom.

Wednesday will almost certainly be in the Championship next season, with a miracle needed if they are to close a seven-point gap on West Brom in sixth. Friday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Sunderland was the Owls’ third straight loss, with hope of a surprise top-six push fading.

Both sides still have a massive Steel City derby to look forward to, with United and Wednesday meeting at Hillsborough in a fortnight on March 16. Chris Wilder’s Blades won the reverse at Bramall Lane 1-0 back in November, although Danny Röhl will hope a home advantage can help his side dent their rivals’ promotion charge.