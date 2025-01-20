Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

"No other option..." Ben Brereton Diaz opens up on Sheffield United transfer as Swansea eligibility confirmed

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Brereton Diaz has explained his decision to return to Sheffield United in this transfer window after his loan move from Southampton was officially confirmed. The striker scored six times in 14 Premier League games for the Blades last season but struggled to replicate that form with the Saints this term.

The Chile international was United’s No.1 target in this window and United were also the player’s preferred option if he was allowed to leave the Saints, with the move delayed by their insistence of inserting a £15m obligation clause into the deal if the Blades were promoted this season. After further negotiations that has now become an option, with reports placing the figure at £10m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, though, all parties are focusing on the present rather than what could happen in the summer, with the Chilean potentially making his second United ‘debut’ tomorrow night at Swansea City after being signed before the 12pm registration deadline this afternoon. “This is a great fit for everyone and Ben will be an important player for us in the second half of the season,” Wilder said.

“In a tough campaign, he was great for us last season and we would have loved to have kept him but the Southampton move was too good to turn down. So far it’s not worked out as well as he would have liked and we’ve retained our interest in him. We know what we are getting, in terms of personality, culture, mentality and ability. Experience and age was also important to us and overall, it is just great for all parties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player described himself as “absolutely buzzing,” adding: “It is a club I’ve been at before and really enjoyed and I obviously know the staff and the players that are still here. For me personally, with a young family back in Southampton I didn’t want to go somewhere else unfamiliar, but most importantly I know what the gaffer and his staff are about and I’ve been delighted to see the team doing so well this season.

“For me it was a no brainer to come back. The atmosphere last year was tough at times, but I still enjoyed my football and loved every minute of my time at the club, the fans were brilliant, it is a real family club and there is a connection now which is important. No other club was an option for me.

“Coming back to Sheffield United this time I know I will enjoy it more than the first time, the lads have done unbelievably well and I’m just here to hopefully help the team achieve the goal of promotion.”