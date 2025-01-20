Marvel Cinematic Universe icon among three new members of Sheffield United board

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United have announced the addition of three new members of the club’s board of directors

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood filmmaker Joe Russo is among three new members of Sheffield United’s board of directors following the completion of a buy-out by COH Sports last month.

Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, co-chairmen of the Blades following the change in owenership, have brought in Russo - who along with brother Anthony was behind box office smashes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, among other hits - as well as Len Komoroski and Terry Ahern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Komoroski is s”enior advisor of Rock Entertainment Group, which is an umbrella entity of teams and venues including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, previously having served 19 years as CEO,” according to United’s website.

Ahern, meanwhile, “is a leading figure in real estate advisory and investment management as co-founder, principal and chief executive ffficer of The Townsend Group.”

In a joint statement, Rosen and Eltoukhy said: “ "We are delighted to welcome Joe, Len and Terry to the board of directors of Sheffield United Football Club.

"We want to see the Blades competing in the top-flight of English football consistently, not just on a one-off basis. An important element of this is ensuring Sheffield United Football Club has the highest quality team not just on the pitch but in the boardroom as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each of Joe, Len and Terry bring outstanding capabilities and decades of experience to the table as we plan for the long term, develop the brand and ensure we have the best infrastructure in place. As prospective board members and investors we know all Blades fans will give them a warm welcome at Bramall Lane."