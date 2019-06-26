Sheffield United transfer rumours and news: Blades linked with three new players as Conor Washington could join Hearts
Here’s all the latest transfer rumours and news involving Sheffield United...
Sheffield United are said to be interested in signing Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair, who joined the club last season in a £5m move from Sunderland.
Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian are believed to have stepped up their efforts to land Northern Ireland international Conor Washington, who was released by the Blades following the expiry of his contract earlier in the month.
Meanwhile reports from Scotland have claimed that Sheffield United are interested in Celtic winger Scott Sinclair, who has starred for the Scottish Premiership champions for the last three seasons.
The Blades have reportedly made an offer for Palermo striker George Puscas, who has been tearing up the competition at the U21 European Championship with Romania.
According to Sports Witness, the Blades have been impressed by the tenacious forward’s ruthless displays for his country, that saw him score three goals in two matches, and help his side storm to the top of their group.
And the final name that has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane today is Kilmarnock defender Stephen O’Donnell, who is also said to be wanted by Middlesbrough, Derby and Stoke.