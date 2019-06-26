Sheffield United reportedly in four club bidding war for Kilmarnock right back
Sheffield United have been linked with plenty of players in the last few days and now there’s a new name on the list: Stephen O’Donnell.
The Kilmarnock right-back is reportedly wanted by four English clubs who will battle it out to secure his signature this summer.
O’Donnell was previously of interest to Celtic but they have since turned their attentions away from the 27-year-old.
He was one of four Killie players to be called up to Steve Clarke’s first squad as manager, sparking fears at Rugby Park that it will be hard to keep hold of the club’s best players.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Middlesbrough, Derby and Stoke are the three other clubs chasing O’Donnell, as per a report in the Daily Mail.
O’Donnell has one year left on his current contract at Kilmarnock and featured in their pre-season training session with manager Angelo Alessio in Marbella on Friday.