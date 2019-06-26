Sheffield United: Hearts home in on Blades forward Conor Washington following contract expiry
Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian are believed to have stepped up their efforts to land Northern Ireland international Conor Washington, who was released by the Blades following the expiry of his contract earlier in the month.
The 27-year-old joined United last season on a one-year deal, but only played a bit-part role for the club - making 16 appearances and failing to score a single goal.
With the Blades making the big step up to the Premier League this season, manager Chris Wilder is keen to freshen up his attacking options, and chose not to include the former Queens Park Rangers man in his squad for the 2019/20 campaign.
According to the Daily Record, Hearts have made ‘significant progress’ in a move to snap up the forward, and are hopeful of sealing the deal within the next 48 hours.
Washington is said to have been swayed by Jambos boss Craig Levein’s ambitious plans for the club’s future, as they look to somehow break Celtic’s ruthless stranglehold on the competition, that has seen them win the last eight league titles on the trot.
Hearts finished a staggering 36 points off Neil Lennon’s side last season, and will need to recruit carefully as they look to close the gap on their divisional rivals.
Meanwhile, Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Celtic winger Scott Sinclair, who has netted sixty goals in the last three seasons for the Glasgow giants.
The 30-year-old could be availiable for just £2m this summer, as his side look to add some fresh faces to their squad.