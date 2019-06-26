Sheffield United: Romanian striker sensation tipped as Blades summer target
Sheffield United have reportedly made an offer for Palermo striker George Puscas, who has been tearing up the competition at the U21 European Championship with Romania.
According to Sports Witness, the Blades have been impressed by the tenacious forward’s ruthless displays for his country, that saw him score three goals in two matches, and help his side storm to the top of their group.
It is unclear how much Palermo would demand for the youngster, who scored nine times for them last season in Serie B, after they shelled out around €3.25 million to sign him last summer.
After impressing in the very early stages of his career in his homeland, Puscas began his career in the Inter youth academy, but failed to break into the first team. He spent three spells out on loan, before being snapped up by his current club.
While the player’s attributes and relative youth fit manager Chris Wilder’s desired player profile, it’s unlikely that he’ll look to sign him over the likes of Swansea City’s Oliver McBurnie or Brentford goal machine Neal Maupay.
Furthermore, Wilder has made it clear that he’s unwilling to spend outrageous sums of money in the transfer window, and will instead look to bring in players who represent good value. Given Puscas’ potential and the fact he has three years left on his existing deal, he’s unlikely to be sold at a rock bottom price this summer.
It is worth noting, however, that Palermo’s Serie B status is currently uncertain, as the side look to avoid being demoted to the third tier following sanctions incurred due to financial irregularities – which could pressure the club into selling their prized asset.