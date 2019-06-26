Sheffield United: Blades linked with summer swoop for former Manchester City winger
Reports from Scotland have claimed that Sheffield United are interested in Celtic winger Scott Sinclair, who has starred for the Scottish Premiership champions for the last three seasons.
The 30-year-old could be set to leave Celtic this summer, as the club look to freshen up their wide options with the likes of Motherwell starlet David Turnbull, who is also said to be on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar.
According to the Scottish Sun, both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are in the running to land Sinclair, who could be available for a bargain £2 million.
Since joining the Glasgow giants back in 2016, the former Chelsea man has won a stunning three back-to-back domestic trebles, contributing a mighty haul of 60 goals in the process.
While the Premier League is likely to be a stiffer challenge than his present division, Sinclair’s confidence is at an all-time high at the moment, and he looks capable of finally proving himself in England following a series of underwhelming top tier campaigns.
However, Chris Wilder’s current formation uses wing-backs rather than out and out wingers, so it is difficult to imagine Sinclair being converted into a more defensive player. Despite this, adaptability is everything in modern football, and the Blades boss will surely have to shake up his tactics if things don’t go to plan this season.
Wilder has spoken about the club’s transfer activity this week, and has revealed that he’s hopeful of landing two new signings before the weekend, and another couple of deals before the club head to Portugal for their summer training camp.