Sheffield United: Chris Wilder gives injury update on strikers David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson ahead of weekend clash with Southampton
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has issued an injury update on strikers David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson ahead of his side’s weekend clash with Southampton at Bramall Lane.
The pair were excused from Republic of Ireland duty in midweek, with niggles to their shoulder and hamstring respectively. They returned to Bramall Lane for treatment as a much-changed Irish squad, captained by their United teammate John Egan, beat Bulgaria 3-1 at the Aviva.
And, speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, Wilder said: “A couple of the Irish boys came back early but I believe Mick [McCarthy, Ireland boss] was going to change the team around on Tuesday anyway.
“That gave Callum and Dave the chance to come back and have treatment with us. We’ll give them every chance of being fit for Saturday.”
John Fleck will also be given every opportunity to prove his fitness after his own recent injury.
Meanwhile Dimitri de Condé, Genk’s director of football, has sensationally claimed that United had an offer ‘of almost €20m’ rejected for Sander Berge – but the Norweigan star turned any potential move down.