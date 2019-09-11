Sheffield United: Blades 'had offer of almost £18m rejected' for European star, claims club's director of football
Dimitri de Condé, Genk’s director of football, has sensationally claimed that Sheffield United had an offer ‘of almost €20m’ rejected for Sander Berge – but the Norweigan star turned any potential move down.
De Condé made the claim in an interview with Sport/Foot Magazine, claiming the Blades made the huge offer for a young player who has also reportedly attracted the likes of Liverpool and Sevilla.
“I spoke to [Berge] at the beginning of the transfer window. He felt better here than a year ago and went straight to the point: if there was no interesting offers for the club and himself, he would stay,” de Condé is quoted as saying.
“We received a nice offer from Sheffield United, close to what we wanted for him. Not far off €20m, but it wasn’t the club he wanted.
“Playing the Champions League, that’s something. Without that, we would have probably lost more players, but when you have the choice between an average team in a big league and a season in the Champions League with Genk, you think about it.”
United boss Chris Wilder has never publicly confirmed any interest in Berge, although he did bring in one player from the Belgian Pro League this summer – goalkeeper Michael Verrips, from Mechelen.
Wilder sanctioned a £20m move for striker Oli McBurnie as his side prepared for life in the Premier League, following their promotion from the Championship last season.