Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi growing by the week at Sheffield United after Crystal Palace transfer switch

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With two goals already to his name and confidence coursing through his veins, you would forgive Jesurun Rak-Sakyi for a touch of disappointment when he looked over to the touchline and saw that his number was up. Sheffield United were 2-0 up against Luton, thanks to his brace, and in the form he was in a first senior hat-trick seemed there for the taking.

Instead, the youngster made way for Andre Brooks with a wry smile, sent on his way by a standing ovation from three sides of Bramall Lane. Sure, he would have loved the chance to get the match ball but there was no sulking, no histrionics. “You always want to get the hat-trick,” he admitted afterwards. “But it was for the good of the team, and I respect the manager's decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a mature answer from an inexperienced player who looks to be growing by the week. His two-goal salvo grabbed the headlines - two superb finishes with either foot for his first goals in United colours - but his defensive work was also much improved, working back to help out Alfie Gilchrist on the rare occasions that a sorry Luton side ventured over the halfway line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the love from the terraces there is affection, too, from his teammates, who could be seen singing towards the youngster as United underwent their post-match lap of appreciation. All in all, it was some way for the on-loan Crystal Palace man to celebrate his 22nd birthday. “I'm over the moon,” he admitted. “It's been a very good day for the team and myself as well. To get two goals was fantastic and I couldn't imagine anything like it.”

He may say that but in truth there has been a sense that this day has been coming. Rak-Sakyi had to initially bide his time to get into the United side, with Brooks starting the season well, before a concussion absence opened the door for Rak-Sakyi to walk through. He was very dangerous at Portsmouth last weekend, rested in midweek for the Swansea victory before justifying his recall against Luton with his most devastating display so far in United colours. If he can keep that going, then the Blades have a hell of a player on their hands for the rest of the season.

“It's been hard to get into the flow but I have good teammates and coaches around me who push me and have belief in me,” he added. “I'm happy it came off today and long may it continue. I enoyed my time [on loan] at Charlton and then I had some injuries, which set me back. I'm just grateful to everyone pushing me to do better.

“Everyone wants to play. There's a lot of competition for places here and you want to do well for the team. So whoever's playing - whether it’s me or Brooksy or whoever - we just support each other. Because we all want to win, and we all want to do well this season.”