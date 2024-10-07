Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United legend Chris Basham sends update on first anniversary of horror Fulham injury

Chris Basham is back kicking a football again after sharing an update with Sheffield United supporters on the first anniversary of the horror injury which led to his premature retirement. The Blades legend, who won three promotions during his decade-long stint at Bramall Lane, called time on his career earlier this year after suffering the serious leg injury.

That announcement sparked a wave of love and tributes for the popular Basham, who has since embarked on a career in punditry but still keeps a keen eye on the Blades’ fortunes. A year on from the horrible moment at Fulham, which saw him taken to hospital after falling awkwardly on the Craven Cottage turf, Basham shared a video of him kicking a ball again in his back garden along with the inspirational quote: “One day you will wake up and all of a sudden the weight of the last few weeks, months or even years will be lifted off your shoulders. You can't control when that day comes, all you can do is stay strong and trust that it is coming.”

In the caption, Basham added: “One year ago today a lot was to change… 5 surgeries but the love and support still comes from family, friends and fans ... thank you. Keep believing, keep pushing.”

The Star understands that discussions had previously been held about a potential testimonial for Basham, to mark his decade of service to United, before his horror injury. The idea remains on the table, sources have indicated, although the timescale remains uncertain as the 36-year-old continues his rehabilitation process.