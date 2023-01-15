“They’re the two best teams in the division,” said Stoke City manager Alex Neil, after watching his team become the 16th Sheffield United have beaten in the Championship this season.

He was referring to Paul Heckingbottom’s side, of course. And leaders Burnley. But then again, given they are now 11 and 16 points above third placed Watford respectively, it doesn’t take someone with a UEFA Pro Licence or three promotions on their CV to deduce that. The table, with 27 matches of the campaign now chalked-off, tells you all you need to know about the gap which separates them from the rest.

Still, Heckingbottom is a perfectionist and won’t be resting on his laurels just yet. So, when he reflects upon a match which proved tougher going that the 3-1 scoreline might suggest, the 45-year-old will concede his players were far from faultless against opponents who sit just above the relegation zone. Encouragingly, the biggest fault one could pick with United on yesterday afternoon should be easily rectified given that it stems from their own psyche.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After watching Iliman Ndiaye reach double figures for the campaign and Jayden Bogle score the first of his two goals, Heckingbottom’s men were so utterly in control that they were lulled into a false sense of security. Neither the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief, nor any member of his coaching staff or squad, are likely to admit to that. But United did appear to ease off, with a collective lapse in concentration responsible for allowing Nick Powell’s cross to evade everyone, including Wes Foderingham, before nestling in the back of their net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When momentum is lost, it can be difficult to wrestle back. Particularly against visitors led by Neil, whose decision to employ a route one approach after the interval appeared to be paying dividends until Bogle pounced again; converting a cross from substitute Tommy Doyle after driving United upfield himself. United successfully fathomed out how to overcome one of the early challenges City posed them, which involved splitting their forwards to try and deny centre-halves Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson an easy route forward. But when Neil ordered the visitors to go direct, Heckingbottom’s men struggled to make their extra quality count until Bogle pounced for the third time in only two outings.

It will be interesting to see if others follow suit, lumping the ball upfield and then attempting to hunt it down over the coming weeks. If they do, United possess the physicality to cope. It won’t be an issue, however, if they kick their habit of switching-off when contests become comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today was our fault,” Heckingbottom said, explaining why United made harder work of things than really should have been the case. “Two nil up at Wigan. Ref gives them a goal. Two up at Blackpool. Ref gives them a goal. Today it was us. That was our blemish. We were too slow to set up.”

Promotion is already United’s to lose. Whether Heckingbottom, whose men are now unbeaten in eight, chooses to confess as much or not. But the path into the Premier League will be much easier to negotiate if they show the same ruthlessness for 90 minutes as they do during those “big moments” Neil conceded were the difference here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Bogle scored twice for Sheffield United as they moved 11 points clear of third place in the Championship Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield gives his verdict on the win over Stoke City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match against Stoke City: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.