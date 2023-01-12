The more John Egan speaks, about his marriage to Sheffield United and the bonds within their dressing room, the more it becomes apparent he feels a sense of responsibility towards a community as well as a club.

“I love being a Blade but I also love the city,” the Republic of Ireland defender tells The Star, before comparing its football fans to devotees of his other passion, Gaelic sport. “The folk here are really sound. They’re down-to-earth, hard-working and they remind me a lot of GAA supporters. The ones who come to watch us, they’re very patriotic, if that’s the right way of putting it, about United. They’ll back us no matter what but, when you meet them in the coffee shops and have a chat, they’ll tell you what they think straight. I really like and respect that.”

South Yorkshire has been Egan’s home for the past five years, after he returned to United following a brief spell on loan at Bramall Lane as a youngster. His relationship with the region has been successful for all concerned, with the centre-half reflecting on “a promotion, two seasons in the Premier League and some friendships that I know are going to last a lifetime” as he chases a return to the top-flight. Egan, who is closing in on 200 appearances for United, understands football’s power extends far beyond the pitch. He knows, from personal experience, it can shape people’s personalities and lives.

“You go up very quickly,” Egan admits, describing how he left home as a youngster to pursue a professional career with Sunderland. “I was a teenager, you’re away from your friends and your family, and to begin with there was a bit of homesickness. But then, when you get to about 18 or 19, you realise it’s a case of sink or swim. You’ve got to be disciplined if you want a contract or game time. The lessons I learnt back then, they’ve stayed with me and I still remember them now.”

Kevin Ball, Egan’s old youth coach on Wearside, was a source of invaluable advice. “He enforced that outlook on me. And you listened, because he’s a legend up there.” But Ball, who helped orchestrate his fellow centre-half’s temporary switch to United 11 seasons ago, wasn’t the only influential figure Egan encountered at the beginning of a career which also encompasses spells with Gillingham and Brentford.

“I was in digs for the first two or three years when I came over. The woman who looked after us all, she was brilliant and did all of our food. She really made sure we settled and felt a part of things which is why I always try and make sure lads feel welcome straight away when they join us from somewhere else. When I got my own apartment, I had to learn how to cook. Then I went out on loan a few times, including here, and stepping into different environments taught me a lot. Being away from Ireland, who knows that might have helped? It took me away from a lot of distractions and meant, because I wasn’t going to be going out with my mates, I just hung around the training ground all day - working on things and trying to get better.”

Egan never completely cut his ties with the old country, though, Occasionally the life he had enjoyed there, growing up in a famous sporting family, interspersed with the one he was building in England.

“I remember some friends coming over when I moved into my own place and they made a right old mess of it. To be fair to them, they hoovered up and cleaned when they left. Because they’re good blokes.”

Sheffield United, and Sheffield as a whole, means a lot to John Egan: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Egan’s late father, also called John, was a Gaelic football legend while his mother excelled at the eleven-a-side version; collecting a League of Ireland medal before hanging up her boots. Proud of the fact he is still the second most famous sportsman in the family, despite boasting 30 international caps, Egan’s respect for his profession means he isn’t getting carried away by the fact United enter Saturday’s visit of Stoke City ranked second in the Championship and nine points clear of third place.

“Maybe it comes from playing lots of games for club and country,” he says, as he prepares to make his latest outing for United. “But I never get too high or low. Experience has taught me that, because there’s always ups and downs to deal with, you have to cope with it. I know it sounds boring but, genuinely, all I’m doing is focusing on coming into training, working hard, looking after my body and trying to do my best for the team.”

Unbeaten in seven outings, Egan draws parallels between the squad Chris Wilder took up after luring him away from Griffin Park and the one now managed by Heckingbottom. “There’s differences, of course, some different faces. But a lot of us from back then are still here and, just like we found when we all arrived, the group is really tight. Not just during games but in the week as well. We’re teammates and just mates.”

Plus, Egan reminds, figureheads for United and everyone who has invested in them. Financially and emotionally.

Sunderland legend Kevin Ball was a big influence on John Egan: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“Living here, loving it here, I know how much football means to the people. We want to do it for ourselves. Of course we do. But we also want to do it for them, because we know how much that would mean.”

Chris Basham and John Egan are both veterans of Sheffield United's last promotion winning squad: James Wilson/Sportimage

John Egan is a regular for the Republic of Ireland: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images