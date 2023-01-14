Stoke City, today’s visitors to Bramall Lane, have been warned they will be facing the real Sheffield United later this afternoon, not the pale imitation of the promotion chasing team which was beaten at the bet365 Stadium three months ago.

Reflecting on that performance, which saw Phil Jagielka and Liam Delap score for Alex Neil’s side after Rhian Brewster had cancelled-out Ben Wilmot’s opener for the hosts, manager Paul Heckingbottom described it as United’s “worst” of the season by far when he faced the media earlier this week.

Admitting “I wouldn’t pick that” eleven again, Heckingbottom is convinced United will be more like their normal selves during the return fixture in South Yorkshire, saying: “At their place, we had to change everything - personnel, formation, tactics. But I wouldn’t pick that team again. It’s the only game, in my time here, where it wasn’t us and we were just having to make do.”

Although the injury crisis which affected United’s plans in Staffordshire has abated, Brewster is among several senior players set to miss the latest clash with opponents commanded by someone Heckingbottom acknowledged is a formidable adversary. Oli McBurnie, Ciaran Clark and Rhys Norrington-Davies, the former City loanee, are ruled out together with John Fleck. But there is a possibility Max Lowe could return after making progress in his battle to overcome a side strain.

“I am expecting a game plan where they are really well organised,” Heckingbottom said. “But at the same time, looking for weaknesses and where they can hurt us. Our approach won’t change, but we will try and be one step ahead. So whatever shape or tactic is thrown at us, we know how to deal with it.”

Before masterminding City’s victory over United, Neil caused them all manner of problems when, still in charge of Sunderland, he devised a strategy which pushed Heckingbottom’s men to their limits during August’s contest against the Wearsiders.

“Alex has got three promotions, he likes his teams to be organised and he’ll know how he wants to stop us and upset us,” continued Heckingbottom. “He’ll try and hurt us. We know it’s going to be a tough game.”

United are second in the Championship, five points behind leaders Burnley and nine ahead of third placed Blackburn Rovers. City are 18th but, having been relegated from the Premier League four years ago, could soon be in a position to return according to Heckingbottom.

Stoke City manager Alex Neil is a formidable adversary, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom admits: Stu Forster/Getty Images

“They had a spell, where they dropped out, when they probably had big salaries and big personnel and had to do a lot behind the scenes.” he said. “It looks as if they might be completing that now. They might be at the start of another cycle and, if they are, then Alex has timed his move there well.”

City could welcome back Will Smallbone after the midfielder missed their FA Cup trip to Hartlepool. Neil, who must decide whether to start ex-United defender Phil Jagielka, will check on Smallbone’s situation ahead of kick-off but Sam Clucas and Dukon Sterling, on loan from Chelsea, will be absent.