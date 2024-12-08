Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat in 9th place in the table following their 1-1 draw at home to Preston North End this weekend. Striker Michael Smith scored their goal against the Lilywhites and they are now unbeaten in their last four games.

As for Sheffield United, they are in action on Sunday afternoon with an away trip to The Hawthorns to take on West Brom as they look to keep their momentum going. In the meantime, here is a look at the Blades and the Owls’ average home attendance so far this term compared to their league rivals...