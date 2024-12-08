Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United's average home attendance compared to Leeds United, Sunderland and Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United both compete in the Championship

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat in 9th place in the table following their 1-1 draw at home to Preston North End this weekend. Striker Michael Smith scored their goal against the Lilywhites and they are now unbeaten in their last four games.

Danny Rohl’s side are five points off the play-offs after their first 18 fixtures.

As for Sheffield United, they are in action on Sunday afternoon with an away trip to The Hawthorns to take on West Brom as they look to keep their momentum going. In the meantime, here is a look at the Blades and the Owls’ average home attendance so far this term compared to their league rivals...

11,300

1. 24. Oxford

11,300 | Getty Images

11,398

2. 23. Luton

11,398 | Getty Images

15,318

3. 22. QPR

15,318 | Getty Images

15,357

4. 21. Blackburn

15,357 | Getty Images

