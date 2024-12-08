Another huge injury concern for Sheffield United ahead of Millwall clash

Sheffield United have been handed another huge availability concern ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Millwall after their most in-form player limped off during this afternoon’s clash at West Bromwich Albion. The Blades have already lost Oliver Arblaster for the season and travelled to the Midlands without the suspended centre-half pair Anel Ahmedhodzic and Harry Souttar.

And boss Chris Wilder was left to sweat on another player ahead of the clash at The Den after Tyrese Campbell limped off in the second half at the Hawthorns, after pulling up chasing a pass down the right flank and clutching his hamstring. After some medical attention Campbell was immediately replaced by youngster Ryan One and will now be assessed further ahead of the Millwall clash.

Earlier Campbell had put United ahead with his sixth goal in eight games, touching home Harrison Burrows’ cross after Callum O’Hare had cancelled out Torbjorn Heggem’s earlier header from a corner to give the home side the lead. Tom Fellows later equalised for Albion with a deflected strike that Michael Cooper was unable to keep out.