Sheffield United confirmed team news v West Brom as surprise name appears on Blades teamsheet

Sheffield United have made one enforced change to their side for this afternoon’s clash with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. With both Harry Souttar and Anel Ahmedhodzic suspended for the game, manager Chris Wilder has had to put together a makeshift centre-half partnership to face Carlos Corberan’s side.

Chelsea loanee Alfie Gilchrist shifts over to centre-half to partner skipper Jack Robinson, while Femi Seriki - who has impressed recently with his dynamic displays - comes in at right back in place of Souttar after his red card in last Friday’s win over Sunderland.

Rhian Brewster is back in a United matchday squad for the first time in just over a month after picking up a contact injury away at Blackburn Rovers, taking his place on the bench, but there is no place for Kieffer Moore as he continues his comeback from a calf injury. He should be available for Wednesday night’s trip to Millwall.

There is a new name on the bench for Unitedites in the shape of Jamal Baptiste, the former West Ham and Manchester City defender who signed for the Blades earlier this season after a successful trial spell with the U21s.

Blades: Cooper, Seriki, Gilchrist, Robinson, Burrows, Souza, Peck, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: Davies, Baptiste, McCallum, Brewster, Shackleton, Davies, One, Brooks, Norrington-Davies.

There are a number of Blades connections in the Baggies’ squad, too. Former United defender Kyle Bartley starts while another, last season’s loanee Mason Holgate, is on the bench while former Blades transfer targets including Mikey Johnston, Devante Cole and John Swift are also in the home squad, alongside former Wednesday ‘keeper Joe Wildsmith on the bench.