“To be honest, I felt like a right idiot,” Max Lowe admits, casting his mind back to the moment he feared a summer’s worth of good work had just been undone. “I knew I’d been terrible and my head was all over the place. Still, no excuses. I wasn’t good enough. Nowhere near good enough in fact.”

Lowe’s honesty is refreshing. Particularly in a world inhabited by humungous egos and where some players employ a small army of PR gurus to manipulate their image. But as he discusses his career at Sheffield United, identifies the highs and lows he has experienced since arriving from Derby County three years ago, it quickly becomes apparent Lowe does not subscribe to the theory that spin, deception and chicanery should be part of a professional footballer’s toolkit. Instead, remembering his performance during August’s visit to Watford, the defender prefers to rely on brutal honesty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe has made huge strides forward since that chaotic display at Vicarage Road. Introduced during the second-half, as speculation he was destined for the exit door continued to rage, the defender appeared as if he would struggle to pass water let alone a ball. Tackles were missed. Opponents were lost and, when the inquest began into United’s defeat during this term’s opening round of fixtures, supporters were openly wondering if Paul Heckingbottom’s employers had made a mistake by not allowing him to return to Nottingham Forest following a successful period on loan. Five months on and with United on course to win automatic promotion, sitting 11 points clear of their rivals from Hertfordshire who are third in the Championship table, Lowe’s return to action following two troublesome injuries is being hailed as a major boost to his club’s Premier League hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was really difficult back then,” Lowe tells The Star, acknowledging Forest’s interest in signing him had become a distraction. I’d worked really hard in pre-season to try and let everyone see what I was all about but I’d never been in that situation before, with all the stuff that was going on. But from this end, I’ve got to say the manager and (chief executive) Steve Bettis were always really open and honest with me right the way through. I had my head up my own a**e at one point. I think that was pretty obvious at Watford. I apologised to the lads afterwards because that was the right thing to do.

“What really helped was the gaffer sitting down with me and letting me know I was going to be staying here. That he wanted me to stay here. That was a great conversation and I can’t speak fondly enough of him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe is expected to make his 12th appearance of the season when Hull City visit Bramall Lane on Friday night. That would see him surpass his total for the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign when, having followed his County team mate Jayden Bogle to South Yorkshire, he struggled for opportunities as United spiralled towards relegation. Were it not for the hamstring damage he sustained during September’s win at the MKM Stadium or the side-strain which stalled his progress after recovering from that, Lowe might easily be approaching 30 outings right now given the quality of his work during last weekend’s victory over Stoke City; a fixture which saw him claim his fourth assist since returning to United from Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was interested in signing Max Lowe over the summer: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Citing his relationship with Heckingbottom as a factor behind his recent form - “It’s key because, if there’s no trust there, then it does have an effect on your performances” - Lowe also enjoyed a close connection with Steve Cooper at the City Ground. Forest of course beat United on penalties in last term’s play-off semi-finals, going onto win promotion after beating Huddersfield Town. The second leg in the east Midlands proved excruciating for the 25-year-old, whose promotion celebrations were tinged with guilt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember looking at the finishing positions in the league at the end and I was gutted. It was a lose/lose situation for me. During the game, I sat to the left of the dug-out, with the Forest physios, because I couldn’t take part in the game as I was on loan. There was one shot from one of our players (United) and I jumped up by mistake. The gaffer (Heckingbottom) has mentioned it to me afterwards but that’s the only time we’ve spoken about that night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be honest, with how well they did in the second leg, the lads didn’t deserve to go out. I didn’t know how to react and, when I came back, I was worried about how the fans here were going to be with me.

Sheffield United's Max Lowe (right) is delighted to be back in the first team fold at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A few of the lads have given me a bit of stick, as you can imagine. I was gutted for them but, when I knew I was coming back, what happened gave me extra fuel because I wanted to show that I was still on board.”

Which explains why Lowe felt so dejected following his forgettable cameo at Watford. But with United on course to put last May’s disappointment behind them - “The lads didn’t moan when we came back in, they just got their heads down and kicked on which tells you a lot” - Lowe hopes to demonstrate his own commitment in the most emphatic fashion possible. Actions speak louder than words and, if the calibre of his displays this term haven’t done so already, helping United regain top-flight status should convince even the most cold-hearted of souls that Lowe is dedicated to the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You want to get the players’ respect, the gaffer’s respect and also the fans’ respect because you’re going into the trenches with them. I feel like this is my chance to show what I’m really about and it’s one I’m determined to take.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United's Max Lowe is in a good place right now, but that wasn't the case on the opening day of the season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage