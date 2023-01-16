Sheffield United will resist the temptation to select either Jayden Bogle or George Baldock for specific games, Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed, despite admitting the two wing-backs possess markedly different attributes.

Bogle enters this week’s game against Hull City searching for his fourth goal in only three outings after netting twice during Saturday’s victory over Stoke City at Bramall Lane. Although Baldock missed that fixture because of an injury sustained during training, Heckingbottom is hopeful that the Greece international will soon be available for selection as United look to continue their push towards promotion.

After describing the contrasting dynamics Bogle and Baldock bring to what is a pivotal role within his system, the United manager was asked if he would consider basing his choice of personnel on the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition.

“They’re both really good players, George and Jayden, and they bring very different qualities,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “But I wouldn’t try and be too clever about it. It would more be based on protecting players and coping with the schedule. It’s looking okay but we’ve already had to rearrange one game and that (the calendar) might suddenly shift. So that’s something we have to be aware of.”

After progressing past Millwall in the third round of the FA Cup, a match which also saw Bogle write his name onto the scoresheet, United were forced to change the date of their forthcoming visit to Reading in order to accommodate their tie against Wrexham. With Paul Ince’s side also qualifying for the fourth round, the trip to Berkshire now takes place on March 7. If United prevail at the Racecourse Ground, then their next outing in the competition will take place in midweek as the governing bodies attempt to prevent further disruption to the English leagues following the recent World Cup break.

“Jayden is a dribbler and a jinker,” said Heckingbottom, whose team is second in the Championship and 11 points clear of third. “He can defend one versus one, which is good. He’s a very strong defender but he’s got a bit of unpredictability about him in the final third.

“George has got that aggression to run forward and is a really solid defender. They’re different players but, as we know, both really effective in there.”

Sheffield United wing-back Jayden Bogle has scored three goals in his last two games for the club: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

