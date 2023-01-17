Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle are ready to cope with whatever workload Sheffield United ask them to shoulder over the coming weeks, manager Paul Heckingbottom has reassured supporters, despite only just recovering from injuries.

The former Derby County duo, both signed by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, are expected to start Friday’s game against Hull City after fitness issues ruled fellow wing-backs Enda Stevens and George Baldock out of last weekend’s win over Stoke City.

After expressing concerns about conditions at United’s training complex, which he insisted contributed to the problems suffered by Stevens and Baldock, Heckingbottom’s repeated reminders about the need to “protect” players have prompted fears among the club’s followers that Lowe and Bogle could be put at an unnecessary risk.

But explaining how coaching staff at the Randox Health Academy stress test squad members before welcoming them back into the first team fold, Heckingbottom said: “They did a lot of work, those two, Jayden and Max. It coincides with Enda and George picking something up. We have no qualms but we’ll have to wait and see when the other two come back. But they are ready, because they’ve had enough time to come back in. We’ve got a way of working which works well for the boys who aren’t in the team.”

Asked to elaborate, Heckingbottom replied: “There’s always going to be opportunities and we arrange a lot of games at the training ground. When I speak to the boys out of the team, they know they have to chase it. We have that framework there.”

Bogle has scored three times in his four outings since recovering from complications relating to the knee surgery he underwent at the beginning of last year. Lowe’s return from a hamstring issue also suffered a set-back when, after making two appearances following a three month absence, he was diagnosed with a side muscle strain. Like Bogle, though, he was able to complete the meeting with Alex Neil’s side and reported no ill effects afterwards.

Max Lowe is one of Sheffied United's most quitely effective performers: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

Although neither Baldock nor Stevens are thought to be facing prolonged periods on the treatment table, Heckingbottom’s refusal to specify when he expects them to be declared available for selection suggests they are facing races against time to be passed fit for the visit of a Hull team which sits in 16th position. United prevailed 2-0 at the MKM Stadium earlier this term, despite losing Lowe midway through the first-half, and are now second; 11 points clear of third place.

“It will be a one to have,” Heckingbottom said, referring to the selection headache he will face when Baldock and Stevens receive the green light. “The type that anyone would love to have. All of them bring something a little bit different to the table with them, yes. But it means we can protect players and give them a rest when it’s needed.”

“We try and do things the right way when lads are out,” he added. “It’s not just a case of chucking them back in. They have to go through a lot of work because we don’t just want them to be in a position whereby they have to watch themselves through a match. They have to be ready to go all in.”

Max Lowe proves his toughness during a duel with Stoke City's Ben Wilmot, as Sheffield United won 3-1: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

