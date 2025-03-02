Sheffield United’s Championship promotion push was back in business on Saturday as they beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1. Chris Wilder demanded a reaction from Monday’s defeat to Leeds United and he got one, with goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Tyrese Campbell ensuring all three points returned to Bramall Lane.

Leeds were unable to follow up Monday’s victory with another at home to West Brom, who came from 1-0 down to draw 1-1 at Elland Road. Those results have closed a five-point gap to just three points between the league-leading Whites and second-placed Blades.