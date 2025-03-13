Alan Biggs on this weekend’ latest installment of the Steel City derby

Maybe the best tactic here is to predict more derby drudgery. Then there’s a greater chance of being completely wrong about the latest instalment of the Steel City affair on Sunday.

Maybe Sod’s Law will break the sequence of three goalless draws followed by a grim 1-0 at Bramall Lane in November. But, as before, only the outcome will really matter to the tribal gathering at Hillsborough. And while another sterile struggle might be a safe bet, the result is another thing entirely. Even if all the logic says otherwise.

Best team? It’s obvious. Do I really have to answer that? Best club infrastructure, including academy and facilities? Same by an even greater distance. Best hope of putting the city back on the Premier League map? Ditto. Best board? Well, only one of the clubs really has one. Best advance planning? Again, firmly to the south of the city rather than the north.

All no contest - except I firmly believe there will be one. A contest, that is, and a close one at that. So you can practically discount all of the above. Because ultimately this one game is not about any of those factors. It’s about XI against XI and the random kicking of a ball about. Plus the levelling factor of 30,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans versus a heavily restricted 2,300 Sheffield United supporters in the away end.

A derby prediction - of sorts

No result would surprise me, including a home win, apart from a landslide either way. If that’s boring it’s at least honest. And readers of this season’s first derby preview column will note that I’ve given up on the plea for entertainment.

So cue a high-scoring thriller! For all my attempts at irony, there are talents on both sides capable of providing the spark.

Let’s go back a moment to the “who’s best?” criteria. There’s one area where I think it’s close. Midfield.

With Shea Charles in the side, Wednesday can compete for combativeness and creativity in this area as a good box-to-box team. It’s United’s superiority at either end that ought to swing it. On paper. On grass you make a firm prediction at your peril.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl during the Sheffield derby at Bramall Lane earlier this season | Steve Ellis

Danny Röhl v Chris Wilder

We’re lucky with our managers whatever the result on Sunday. One thing we can all agree on is that both teams could not be in better hands. You could put Pep in charge of either side and not expect more than they are delivering given relative circumstances.

Danny Rohl and Chris Wilder are highly resourceful characters, albeit different in style and personality. Which leads on to say that, within reason, there’s no right or wrong way to celebrate winning a football match.

There are some who’d favour savouring a quiet cup of tea at home; others who’d hit the town.

Although he can be emotional in the moment and as passionate as they come, I’d have Wednesday’s Danny Rohl leaning towards the cuppa category; United’s Chris Wilder firmly in the frothing latter, at least after the biggest wins. In my book, nothing whatsoever wrong with either, each to his own.

But I can well understand why Wilder’s raucous pubbing celebrations with Blades fans after the November derby win have lingered as a sub-plot for Hillsborough on Sunday. Not because it was raucous or in a pub. Again, for me nothing wrong with either. But Wilder being snoop-filmed joining in with the “sausage roll” song - playfully sung towards Danny Rohl during the Bramall Lane game - crossed a line for many.

And I’m pretty sure the manager himself knows it. I doubt any offence was meant, it was just high spirits. We can take things far too seriously these days. But it has given Rohl and his legions of Owls admirers extra motivation to shove that song down a certain throat. Not that I believe there is anything less than mutual admiration on the job each other is doing, as their pre-match comments last time indicated. But it is an extra element to throw into the rivalry. And, for Wednesday, reclaiming some of the derby spoils may be the highlight of what remains this season.

United have more cause to be wary of losing as they chase down another promotion. It’s a stand-alone game with a far wider context. All told, a fascinating backdrop to an affair that, while it might be lacking frills, won’t be anything less than frantic.