Phil Jagielka opens up on "toughest" Sheffield United decision and Everton fate in latest podcast

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former England skipper Phil Jagielka has described his exit from boyhood club Sheffield United in 2007 as “the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make” - despite the move to Everton helping him become an established Premier League player and represent his country. The defender came through the ranks at United and helped them into the top-flight in 2005/06.

But their stay at the top table of English football lasted only one season after a painful last-day relegation, with the controversial West Ham saga involving the illegitimate signings of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano which helped them stay up at United’s expense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jagielka moved on soon after the Blades’ Championship return was confirmed, after the Toffees activated a release clause in his contract in the region of £4m. It proved to be money well spent for the Merseyside club as Jagielka spent eight years at Goodison Park, many as the club skipper, before returning to United for an emotional homecoming.

He later enjoyed spells at Derby County and Stoke City before hanging up his boots aged 41 after a 23-year playing career, and opened up on his career in the latest episode of the EFL’s official “Unfiltered” podcast with former Leeds United and Wednesday midfielder David Prutton. On leaving the Lane, he admitted: “It was the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make. I didn’t have to make the one at 15 [when he joined United], because my Dad did it for me.

“I was vice-captain - Morgs [Chris Morgan] was the captain - but, more often than not, I had played as a captain of the club that had given me an opportunity. There was stuff that had gone on [off-field] and stuff that hasn’t gone on since, and we ended up going down.

“I remember leaving that game and thinking: ‘What’s going to go on now’. Obviously I’d signed that contract and I knew there was a relegation release clause. I’d just had a taste of the Premier League and I’d just had an England B call-up, so I was on the periphery of playing in the Premier League. It worked for both teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironically Jagielka spent time at Everton as a youngster before earning a chance at United. “Thankfully there was a bit of a connection between the clubs, with [then-United boss] Howard Kendall, because they got the release list a week earlier.

“So I went to Sheffield United on trial on my own as an under 16, rather than an under 15 and trained with the youth team for a week. I played a couple of games, did well and scored, and then I got offered a three-year scholarship… in my own school year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d basically been bumped back to where I wanted to be [at United] and then obviously stayed there for eight years. Funnily enough, when it came to an end… I had a release clause. The one club that was ridiculously interested in me, was Everton.”