Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have targeted Sheffield United’s Gus Hamer in recent days but could look elsewhere ahead of the transfer deadline

Leeds United have reportedly had a bid of £25m accepted for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina only for the player to reject a move to Elland Road. The revelation comes amid the Whites’ pursuit of Sheffield United man Gus Hamer, with the Blades hoping to keep hold of the talent attacking midfield star as the summer transfer deadline approaches.

The Whites had a £13m bid rejected for the attacking midfielder, who joined the Blades from Coventry City for £15m last summer after the South Yorkshire club were promoted to the Premier League. Leeds have generated huge funds from sales this summer with Georginio Rutter joining Brighton for around £40m with Archie Gray also moving to Spurs for a similar fee. Crysencio Summerville has made the switch to West Ham United for £25m plus while Glen Kamara departed for Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 for around £8m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamer came off the bench as Chris Wilder’s side lost 1-0 to Barnsley in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with the Blades boss hitting out at Leeds’ offer after the game. He said: “I really don’t know what they’re thinking. Everyone knows what the bid is. They’ve brought in £120m and are trying to nick our player for what the bid is.”

As reported by The Star on Thursday, Leeds then offered Dutch forward Joel Piroe as part of a cash-plus-player swap deal in their bid to sign Hamer. However, Leeds are adamant they have not returned with any kind of offer since their £13m bid was rejected. As further reported on Friday morning, the Whites will be required to significantly up their offer to sign Hamer with the Blades keen to point towards the funds the Elland Road club has earned through player sales this summer.

However, it now seems Leeds have looked elsewhere to complete a major deadline day signing with Croatian outlet Sportske.jutarnji claiming a £25m bid was made for Baturina only for the player to opt against a move to West Yorkshire. The player prefers a move to Serie A side Fiorentina and has already agreed personal terms with the club but as of yet the Italian outfit have yet to stump up the cash required by Zagreb, according to the report in Croatia, with a number of lower offers already rejected.

The Blades are highly unlikely to sell Hamer to Leeds unless their conditions are met, given the Whites will be viewed as a potential promotion rival. The clubs have already done business this summer after coming to a £5m agreement over Jayden Bogle, but the Blades had to make a decision on the defender’s future with the player in the final year of his contract.