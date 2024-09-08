Hull City v Sheffield United early injury news with two ruled out and four doubts

The latest injury news and possible return dates ahead of Sheffield United’s visit to Championship rivals Hull City.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United will hope to boost their bid for promotion when they return to Championship action with a visit to Hull City on Friday night.

As it stands with the focus currently on the international break, the Blades are sat just one point and two places adrift of the play-off spots and remain unbeaten in their four league fixtures. By contrast, their hosts are yet to get going in their first season under new head coach Tim Walter and have collected three points from their own quartet of Championship fixtures. However, those points were collected with three draws against Plymouth Argyle, Millwall and Bristol City and they will head into their meeting with Chris Wilder’s side looking to bounce back from the defeat they suffered at Leeds United prior to the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just days to go until the Blades return to action, The Star takes a look at the latest injury news and assesses who will be available to feature for both sides.

Hull City team news

There is one confirmed absentee for the Tigers and that comes with former Millwall loan star Ryan Longman. The winger suffered a dislocated shoulder during a pre-season friendly with Reading and has now undergone an operation to rectify the issue. However, Longman is now expected to be unavailable for a significant amount of time. Centre-back Andy Smith will be assessed after picking up an injury prior to the recent defeat against Leeds United and late checks will be made on Turkish winger Dogukan Sinik as he closes in on a return from an injury he suffered during the summer.

Sheffield United team news

There could and should be a double boost for the Blades as they look to continued their unbeaten start to the season after winning two and drawing two of their four Championship fixtures. Full-back Femi Seriki is expected to return to contention for the first time since a Carabao Cup first round win against Wrexham and Andre Brooks should also return after undergoing concussion protocols.