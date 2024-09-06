Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Alan Biggs on Sheffield United and Chris Wilder potential thoughts leading into proposed takeoever

Regular readers will know that a few days to the season, with only four or five players signed, this column feared Sheffield United might struggle to mount a genuine promotion challenge.

That view has changed with the signings since then, albeit I did say they would be “competitive.” Anything more would still rank as a high achievement with a radically changed and, in my view, still understocked squad. But there’s one man who I know reckons it’s more than possible and that’s the manager. Top six, that is, probably more than top two. And given reasonable luck with injuries to key players plus strengthening, and no madness, in the January window.

When there is so much shifting sand around the structure of the club and very little clarity you can’t hang around preaching stuff like “building for next season.” Even if that is the sensible approach.

Sensible also in that there was a big window imbalance with outs dwarfing ins - when I understand the manager wanted at least three more signings, strengthening midfield, wide left and up front. But he’s not the sort to lick wounds. And, with the top talent retained, there is a workable platform after an unbeaten four-match start (not forgetting the minus two points).

How things go in the next few weeks and months could well define Chris Wilder’s second coming at Bramall Lane. I reckon he’d be naive to think otherwise and he’s certainly not that.

An impending takeover - if and when confirmed, which is way beyond time - can be treacherous territory for an existing manager. Sometimes better the devil you know. This time, as opposed to the previous tenure, Wilder and Prince Abdullah have appeared to be in it together for as long as it lasts. Ideally not long in the case of Abdullah from the club’s overall perspective, in that new finance and direction are sorely needed.

But there’s arguably more surety for the manager in the current alliance and, for all the owner’s remoteness and the air of uncertainty surrounding his intentions, good management has made a little go a long way almost throughout his enigmatic reign.

Frustrated as he would be entitled to feel privately about swimming against the financial tide, Wilder would also have some personal cause not to be entirely heartbroken if the promise of new ownership were to fizzle out for any reason.

For starters, he’d know exactly where he stood. Just as Paul Heckingbottom won a promotion against the odds, the challenge of achieving something similar will drive a manager who’s done it before. But, as before, it’s also about what happens beyond that.