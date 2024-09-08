13 famous Sheffield United fans ranked by social media following, including athletes, musicians and actors

By Georgia Goulding
Published 8th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST

A number of celebrities are known to back the Blades.

Like every popular club in England, Sheffield United aren’t short of their famous followers. The Blades’ loyal fanbase continues to stick with them no matter what struggles come their way, and we’ve taken a look at some of the most well-known names to show their support.

Among the famous faces to pledge their allegiance to Sheffield United are well-known rockstars from household bands, Olympic athletes as well as other popular sports stars, and actors. Take a look at the list below, featuring 13 celebrities and their respective social media following. How many of them did you know supported the Blades?

4.1k followers on Instagram

1. Paul Goodison, Olympic sailor

4.1k followers on Instagram | Getty Images

Photo Sales
41k followers on Instagram

2. Ding Junhui, Snooker player

41k followers on Instagram | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Photo Sales
50.4k followers on Instagram

3. Mark Labbett, Quizzer on The Chase

50.4k followers on Instagram | ITV

Photo Sales
62.4k followers on Instagram

4. Joe Elliott, Def Leppard singer

62.4k followers on Instagram | Getty Images Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice