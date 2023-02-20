Sheffield United hope to repeat transfer trick after 'offering' deal to Scottish starlet son of former Blades striker

Sheffield United have offered a contract to a Scottish starlet and son of one of their former strikers, according to reports north of the border.

The Daily Record reported earlier today that United have made their move for Jevan Beattie, the young Motherwell striker and son of former loan striker Craig.

Beattie has reportedly been on trial with United at Shirecliffe and has been offered a scholarship with a two year professional contract to follow. A forward currently in Motherwell’s U18s, Beattie’s current deal there is set to shortly expire and he was offered a pro deal by the Steelmen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has experience and knowledge of Scottish football from his time north of the border with Hibs and United have previously viewed Scotland as a rich source of talent.

Despite being currently under a transfer embargo, United are understood to be able to add to their academy ranks but not sign players on professional contracts. The Blades have made no secret of their wish to become a self-sustainable club, sourcing previously-under valued players and polishing them into saleable assets or players capable of performing in their first team.

It was an approach that served them well in the case of Will Lankshear, the striker United picked up after he left Arsenal and sold to their Tottenham Hotspur around 18 months later for a multi-million pound fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United also signed Sydie Peck after he left Arsenal and have high hopes that he will be a player capable of playing in their first-team in the future.