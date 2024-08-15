Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How Sheffield United fans can claim a free pint as Blades confirm newest improvement to matchday experience

Five hundred thirsty Sheffield United fans will be treated to a free pint ahead of the Blades’ home Championship opener against Queens Park Rangers this weekend, to celebrate the launch of the new fan zone at Bramall Lane. The plot of land, on the corner of Cherry Street and Shoreham Street, was bought back by United earlier this year, with the implementation of a pre-match area for Unitedites high on the club’s agenda.

After a summer of preparation works the fan zone will officially open at midday on Saturday afternoon, with space for 1,500 fans who can gain entry by showing a match ticket or their season pass. The first 500 through the doors this weekend will receive a voucher entitling them to a free pint of Carling between 12pm and 12.30pm.

A number of local food suppliers will also offer their wares to Blades fans, while club legend Bob Booker will visit the fan zone shortly after a music set from local band Matilda Shakes. The group, made up of Blades fans, will perform three sets, the first one commencing at approximately 12.35pm. Supporters on the Kop will also be able to access the fan zone at half-time, in a bid to improve their matchday experience.

Stephen Bettis, United’s chief executive, said: “It has been our desire to offer a Fan Zone for a long time and the purchase of Boundary Corner, along with some productive meetings with the Fans Advisory Board, has paved the way for a busy summer in preparing for Saturday’s first home game in the EFL Championship.

“We hope Unitedites will come along to the ground early to enjoy the food and beverages on offer, and to be entertained and to support local artists. We are also delighted that our loyal supporters who sit on the Kop will be catered for better and can access the Fan Zone at half-time. It’s an exciting time and going forward we would really like the feedback of fans to enable us to continue to improve.”

A presenter will guide Unitedites through the day from a stage area while bars will sell Madri, Carling and Salt Jute on tap, with a number of bottled cider and non-alcoholic options also available. Amongst the locally-sourced vendors are Sophie's Cake and Coffee, Bears Street Food Loaded 'Dogs, Bears Street Food 'G' Chip Butties, Reyt Good Burger Co and Lick dairy-free ice cream.

The fan zone will also boast a dedicated gaming station, equipped with five PlayStation consoles and the latest instalment of the EA Sports (formerly FIFA) series. Fans will be asked to leave the fan zone 15 minutes before kick-off to go into Bramall Lane.