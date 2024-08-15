Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United still hopeful of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi transfer switch after Crystal Palace deal agreed despite Leeds United fears

As soon as Sheffield United officially confirmed the signing of new goalkeeper Michael Cooper ahead of this weekend’s home clash with Queens Park Rangers, one man’s name dominated talk amongst Unitedites. So where is Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

The Crystal Palace youngster agreed a move to South Yorkshire earlier this week and underwent a medical at Shirecliffe on Monday, meeting many of his new teammates at United’s training ground and completing his requirements with the Blades’ in-house media team ahead of an expected announcement. He was pictured in a United shirt and spoke of his excitement at joining the United promotion push.

Rak-Sakyi then attended United’s EFL Cup clash cup at home to Wrexham on Tuesday night, alongside Cooper, and was picked out by the Sky Sports cameras in the directors’ box. But the lack of an announcement in the days since has seen anxiety growing in some sections of the Blades fanbase, which was hardly helped by news from West Yorkshire that Leeds - who had made a play for Rak-Sakyi before he agreed to move to Bramall Lane - were close to losing Brighton-bound Georginio Rutter.

The Star understands that one final hurdle remains before the deal can be officially signed off, involving paperwork still to be signed by the player’s representative, but Rak-Sakyi is at United’s Shirecliffe training ground today [Thursday]. For him to be involved in Saturday’s clash with QPR, he would have to be registered by tomorrow’s lunchtime deadline. There appears, at this stage, little prospect of Leeds launching another bid, having recently resigned themselves to the fact that the 21-year-old had chosen South Yorkshire as his preferred destination.

Blades boss Chris Wilder admitted after the victory over Wrexham that the deals for both Cooper and Rak-Sakyi were “advanced to the point where I'm sure they'll be involved at the weekend” and Rak-Sakyi’s presence at Shirecliffe can only be interpreted as a sign for optimism as the Blades look to put in place another key part of their promotion puzzle.

Cooper is in line to make his Blades debut against QPR, competing with Adam Davies for the gloves after Ivo Grbic was given a run-out against the League One side as the Blades won 4-2 to book a second-round tie at neighbours Barnsley.