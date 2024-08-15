Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United secure transfer signing of top goalkeeping target ahead of Queens Park Rangers clash

Sheffield United have completed the signing of Plymouth Argyle’s Michael Cooper, with the goalkeeper in line to make his Blades debut this weekend at home to Queens Park Rangers. The Blades have been long-term admirers of Cooper, as we revealed earlier this summer, but have had to be patient in their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

United made a new goalkeeper one of their summer priorities after relegation last season and although they also sounded out a loan move for Brighton’s Carl Rushworth, the priority was always to secure a No.1 of their own. Cooper, who will wear the No.1 shirt this season, has signed a long-term deal at Bramall Lane and was in attendance for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win over Wrexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Chris Wilder will now turn his attentions towards tying up a loan deal for Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi but is delighted to have pulled off the signing of one of the EFL’s best young players.

"Michael has been one of our major targets, which is why we have persevered on this deal and he was very keen to join,” Wilder said. "He's young at 24, but with over 150 games behind him, so there's experience there too. He's a winner, as proven by the role he played in getting Plymouth into this division, and he now has Championship experience behind him too.

"I want to extend my thanks to those above who have funded and sanctioned this deal. I know the window is still open, but I think everyone can see now that our patience has paid off with the quality of the individuals we have brought to the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall, we're pleased with the business we have done so far, it was important that we went into this season with a fresh, ambitious attitude, helping us create a competitive environment and we think Michael's arrival again shows we're adding quality to what is now a strong looking unit."

On his United arrival, Cooper added: "It feels brilliant that we've got the move over the line and I'm excited to get started. The manager couldn't speak highly enough of the club, the fanbase, the ambition, the squad - it was all very attractive for me to make a decision to come here.

"This is a huge opportunity in front of me. I have had a lot of great memories at Argyle but when an opportunity like Shefield United presents itself, it is almost impossible to say no."